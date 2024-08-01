Twitter
Bollywood

Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan set fire on screen with their fierce avatar in Citadel: Hunny Bunny

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 03:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Citadel Honey Bunny teaser: Varun Dhawan, Samanth Ruth Prabhu are fierce spies on thrilling journey of survival
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Hunny Bunny
After The Family Man, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in action to entertain the fans along with Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK’s series Citadel: Hunny Bunny. The makers recently dropped an intriguing teaser of the show leaving fans excited. 

On Thursday, the makers of Citadel: Hunny Bunny released a gripping teaser of the show wherein Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu look like fierce spies fighting the goons for their survival. Moreover, the song 'Raat Baaki', playing in the background, enhances the teaser's impression. They both can be seen on a wild ride of espionage, romance, and self-discovery.

Netizens shared their views on the intriguing trailer. One of the users wrote, “It looks better than Hollywood’s Citadel.” Another user wrote, “Samantha is the Queen of action sequences.” Another user wrote, “It will be a banger for Varun’s career.” Another user wrote, “Varun Dhawan and Samantha look fire in the series.” 

Speaking of being a part of the series, Samantha said, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because at the last moment I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of Citadel. I’m extremely grateful to Raj, DK, Sita, and Amazon for really coming to my rescue. I just had to prep physically. I am just so incredibly proud already that this is the way it is, this is the way it looks. I can’t believe – this is how it looks."

The series is an Indian adaptation of Russo Brothers’ Citadel which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sikandar Kher, KK Menon, and Shakib Saleem will also be seen playing an important role in Citadel: Hunny Bunny. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

