Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Citadel’s spin-off series starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special premiere which saw a host of celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy, Nimrat Kaur, Adarsh Gaurav and Neha Dhupia among others in attendance.

The makers had intrigued the viewers with a power-packed trailer, creating much-needed hype and curiosity. Much to the fans’ delight, the first reviews of the spy series are out. Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram stories and shared a positive review that read, “Congratulations team #CitadelHoneyBunny on this mad, brilliant ride… LOVED every moment of it!! Edgy, cult, gritty and delicious!!!"

Director Shashank Khaitan congratulated the Citadel: Honey Bunny while sharing his excitement. “Saw the 1st episode…Cannot wait to binge-watch the rest. Raj & DK is another winner. Sita and Sumit excellent writing…VD my brother Super proud of you…Samantha is lovely…Saqib and Sikander are solid in their roles.” On the other hand, Sonia Huria also hailed the series. “Congratulations, Raj & DK, Varun and Samantha. This has blockbuster written all over it… Can’t wait for the world to see it," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Samantha replied, “Thank you, Sonia. Couldn’t have done it without you."

Meanwhile, Citadel Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off of the series Citadel that featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Directed by Raj & DK, the series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga and Emma Canning. Touted to be a prequel to the original Citadel series highlighting Nadia Sinh's past, the series comes amid the shoot schedule of Citadel 2.