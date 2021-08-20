Watch: CISF personnel stops Salman Khan from entering airport, gets applauded by netizens, here's why

Certain actors in our country are praised and considered god-like by their fans. One such actor who enjoys immense love and affection from his fans is superstar Salman Khan. He has a massive fan following and is fondly called Sallu Bhai by his fans.

Recently, the actor was stopped by a CISF personnel when he tried to enter the airport. On Thursday (August 19) night, Salman was leaving for Russia for the shooting of his film ‘Tiger 3’ which also stars Katrina Kaif.

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Salman can be seen getting out of his car as fans gathered around him for a photo. He then proceeds towards the entry gate and tries to enter but was stopped by the CISF guard on duty stops who asked him to complete his security check. After following due procedure, Salman entered the airport.

Watch the video here:

The CISF officer in the viral video is winning the heart of netizens who applauded him for his unwavering duty. “Loved the way the CISF guy stopped him from entering,” commented one user while another wrote, "Salvage attitude bhai ... CISF guy.. pls mention him name.” A third user commented, “Salute CISF Officer,” while a fourth one wrote, "I am not a fan of Salman bt mujhe sbse aacha tb laga jb CISF Sub Inspector ne roka Salman ko ...Salute him for doing his duty.”

Commenting on the looks of the CISF personnel, a fan wrote, “CISF inspector is damm good looking.. Equal to star.” While some fans wished for the actor to return to ‘Bigg Boss’ as a host, others expressed excitement over Salman’s new film.

Katrina Kaif was also spotted at the airport as she left for Russia.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, ‘Tiger 3’ also features Emraan Hashmi as the villain. All three actors have been gearing up for the physically challenging shoot. Infact, Emraan has been been sharing phots and videos of his sculpted body on his social media.

The upcoming film is the third in the ‘Tiger’ franchise. The first two films also starred Katrina and Salman in the lead roles. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released in 2102 while ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ hit theatres in 2017.