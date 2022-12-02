Cirkus trailer Twitter review: Ranveer Singh film sparks meme fest, netizens ask 'punch line kaha hai?'

Cirkus

The trailer of highly-anticipated Rohit Shetty's next directorial Cirkus got released, and it divided the internet. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer was expected to end 2022 with a bang, but after watching the 3.40 minutes theatrical trailer, social media users are baffled over the content.

The film has everything, except comedy. Cirkus has a talented ensemble cast, which even includes comic veterans Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra. Actors like Varun Sharma, and Vrajesh Hirjee, who are known for bringing house down with laughter, looked wasted. The canvas is great. The authenticity of the 1960s is also there. But, the film lacked the major elements of comedy, pure, genuine laughable moments, and punch lines. Ironically, the film is based on the popular story of Willaim Shakesphere's Comedy of Errors, but sadly there is a complete absence of 'comedy' in the trailer.

Soon after the trailer, netizens were honest enough to share their opinion. Although we sensed a planned trend, promoting film with similar tweets, and photos. The honest reactions of the audience overpowered them. A user trolled the trailer by quoting the famous reaction of Vijay Raaz from Delhi Belly. Another user wrote, "I tried to laugh bt there was no any instance, a little spark could b ideal for the movie. A biggest disappointment #CirkusTrailer #RanveerSingh." A netizen added, "Trailer ki repeat value nahi I doubt abt movie. #CirkusTrailer

#CirkusTrailer is plain disappointing and unfunny. No memorable dialogue, no good music.



Will probably trump #GolmaalAgain to become Rohit Shetty's unfunniest film.



No good vibes. Sorry. — I M K C (@IMKC_23) December 2, 2022

I tried to laugh bt there was no any instance, a little spark could b ideal for the movie.

A biggest disappointment #CirkusTrailer #RanveerSingh December 2, 2022

can't believe this #CirkusTrailer hyped by media like kuch masterpiece bna diya #Rohit ne

Ye Rohit ka ab tak sabse below average trailer hai pic.twitter.com/3YTTtmweuH — BadCaptain.14 (@AshiqueDiljala) December 2, 2022

This one scene is more funnier than Ranveer Singh's whole career #CirkusTrailer https://t.co/lBz9pKfPYZ — Harsh Rami (@RamiHarsh10) December 2, 2022

The only good thing about Cirkus was Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance for a song. Even the origin story of the Golmaal gang (Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, and Shreyas Talpade) was a surprise. But, they have already revealed it, and we wonder how they will keep the audience intrigued. Cirkus will be the third outing of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Cirkus will release in cinemas on December 23