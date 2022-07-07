Cirkus star Ranveer Singh to play Mukesh Khanna's iconic superhero role Shaktimaan on big screen?

Ranveer Singh- Shaktimaan

Bollywood's firebrand Ranveer Singh turned a year fantastic yesterday, and his fans can't get enough of him. He's been adored even in the grey-shade character of Khilji. People look forward to his films, and that's why he's keen to play a character that can his career and Bollywood in a big way.

If reports are to be believed then Ranveer might be seen as India's favourite superhero Shaktimaan. Yes, Mukesh Khanna starrer and produced series have a cult following among millennials, and the superhuman was the best friend of every 90s kid. Last year, the movie adaptation of the show was announced by Sony Pictures as an intended franchise. The cinematic adaptation of Shaktimaan is touted to be the biggest action adventure, ever produced in India.

According to the report of India Today, a source told them that, "Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team." The portal reached out to the actor-creator-producer Mukesh Khanna, but he refused to comment on it.

The television show Shaktimaan was hugely popular in the late 90s to early 2000s, and Mukesh Khanna became every child's best friend. Apart from the action-adventure, another plus point of the show was inculcating day-to-day values and ethics among children. the term 'Sorry Shaktimaan' has gained huge popularity, and it is still been considered a pop-culture reference. On the work front, Ranveer has completed Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Singh also has Simmba 2 in the pipeline. Well, it will be interesting to see Singh giving a new interpretation to Shaktiman and his alter-ego Gangadhar.