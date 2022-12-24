Ranveer Singh shares photoshopped pic with Lionel Messi, internet says, 'editing to achi kar lete'

Ranveer Singh with Lionel Messi

Just like millions of others, even Ranveer Singh is a die-hard fan of ace footballer Lionel Messi. He even wants to celebrate Messi's iconic win at the FIFA World Cup and wishes to have his perfect fanboy moment. Thus, he tried his hands at photoshop and shared an edited photo of himself with Lionel Messi.

If you are thinking how did this happen? Let us tell you, the celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha shot the iconic footballer for a special photoshoot, and he shared the moment of pride on his Instagram. Ranveer took his picture with Messi and edited it. Singh shared the photo with the caption, "Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out @rohanshrestha."

Here's the photo

As soon as Ranveer posted the photo, several users had a ROFL moment. They lauded Ranveer's editing skills, and his post has spread laughter. Gaurav Kapoor, Sophie Chowdhary, Siddhanth Kapoor dropped laughter emojis. Even Rohan Shrestha reacted to the photo, and wrote, "HAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHAHHAHAH." Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Hahahahaha the arm on his shoulder."

On the work front, Ranveer's latest film Cirkus opened with negative reviews. Rohit Shetty's directorial has been panned for it's lazy writing, and it is consider as an epic disappointment. Recently while promoting Cirkus, Ranveer Singh attended a media conclave. In the discussion, the reporter asked Rohit and Singh if the North has lost its charm. Shetty stated that just like Bollywood, even the South have few big hits, and even they suffered back-to-back flops. "Pichle 2 saal se hum pandemic se guzre hai. Humari jitni bhi badi filmein hai woh suru nahi hui, ya ban nahi payi. Jo filmein release hui waha (South) se, woh pehle se ban chuki hai. Humari pheli Sooryavanshi aayi. Phir saal ki suruvat mein The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, aur Gangubai Kathiawadi aayi, and they all did fabulous business. Toh aisa nahi hai ki humari filmein nahi chal rahi hai."