Cirkus star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy curves in red saree, video goes viral

Pooja Hegde can be seen flaunting her sexy figure in a red saree at the trailer launch event of CirKus.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is one of the most stunning actresses in the country, can definitely turn heads with her glamour. Recently, she was spotted in a sexy red saree at the CirKus trailer launch.

In the video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, she can be seen flaunting her sexy figure. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens have been reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Alia in Brahmastra wears similar saree just before kesariya song..” The second one mentioned, “Bhai Mere Ko Aese Dhakk Dhakk Ho Rela Hai.”  The third one stated, “She is damn beautiful no doubt.”  The fourth person commented, “So beautiful and slim figure.”  Another said, “outstanding.”

For the unversed, the trailer of her upcoming film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the leading roles, has been released today, on December 2. Ranveer Singh plays an electric man who works in a circus in the 3 minutes, 39-second-long trailer. He and Varun Sharma are coping with challenges related to doppelgangers. The film, which is set in the 1960s, is mostly indoors because Shetty has built sets for that time period.

Netizens reacted to the trailer, and one of them wrote, “Deepika's entry and names of children Lakshman, Madhav, Gopal and Ah hi at the and was unexpected..! This is Rohit Shetty univers.” The second one said, “After Cop universe Welcome To the Comedy universe of Rohit Shetty.. That whistle and Intro.. TOOK ME BACK TO MY CHILDHOOD... NOSTALGIC.”

Read| Cirkus teaser out: Ranveer Singh, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer promises a joy ride

The third one said, “Goosebumps when heard the name (Gopal, laxman, madhav, laxman and aaey(lucky) at the end..This is Rohit Shetty universe.” The fourth one mentioned, “Rohit Shetty should get 10/10 for his genuineness and kindness towards his crew members because not everybody does”

