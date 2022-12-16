Cirkus song Sun Zara: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez shine in DSP's soulful melody

Sun Zara/YouTube screengrab

Sun Zara, the new song from Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, features Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The soulful track was released on Friday, December 16 by T-Series, a week ahead of the film's theatrical release next Friday, December 23.

Sun Zara is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who has composed super hit soundtracks for films such as Pushpa: The Rise, Rangasthalam, Maharshi, and Sardaar Gabbar Singh among others. The song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Papon, and penned by Kumaar.

This is the second track released from the Cirkus soundtrack. The first song was Current Laga Re, whose music video had gone viral as soon as it dropped online because of Deepika Padukone's sensational dance moves with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh.

Cirkus features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles and is adapted from Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles. Apart from the two male and female leads, the film also stars Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others.



The upcoming family entertainer sees Ranveer and Rohit collaborating for the third time after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. At the Cirkus trailer launch, the 83 actor said that he has been a fan of Shetty's movies, and when he first got the opportunity to team up with him on the 2018 action-drama Simmba, it was a huge deal.

"Our collaboration is very special. We say, director-actor duo, but this is beyond work. He is like the big brother that I have been blessed with. I wanted to be adopted by Rohit Shetty's family and that has happened", Ranveer said. "He was to get married and we had to finish shooting Simmba on time. We worked 20 hours a day and his energy level and dedication remained the same throughout the day", Rohit added.