Rohit Shetty opens up on worst aspects of Bollywood, says, 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan..'

Rohit Shetty spoke about the positive and negative parts of Bollywood, noting that while there is a lot of "innocence" in the film business, many superstars are "insecure" about other people's success. He further stated that the industry's lack of unity is one of its largest issues, as if they were, they would be a force to be reckoned with.

He said in an interview on YouTube channel Beer Biceps, “There used to be so many films with two and three heroes. Even the managers don’t understand this now and keep these actors insecure. If you see seniors—whether it is SRK, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and the biggest example is Drishyam, and you will never see Ajay Devgn saying this or that or etc.”

He added, “We are a strong clan, but we don’t understand our power. We can do a lot, but we never unite. People love us and we can bring change in so many things. If we worked like a syndicate, we can do a lot. We aren’t thinking of how to expand theatre business and working with the government, and where to go— we’re not able to reach 10 crore people in 1500 crore people?”

He further said, “When people say you’ve done brilliantly, I keep them away. When someone praises the film, I keep them close.” He added that he always notices on how to improve his films and be wary of people praising you excessively. “When someone says bad things about you, don’t take them seriously. When someone gives valid criticism, I will listen. A filmmaker won’t be able to give me advice because they will have their own cultural views and mindset, but with audience, they’re honest. They’ll like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Rohit Shetty film and an Anurag Kashyap film.”

Rohit's next directorial, Cirkus will be the last major release of 2022. The family entertainer will release in cinemas on December 23. Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra in primary roles.