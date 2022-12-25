Search icon
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's film sparks a meme fest, netizens say 'you started with a spelling mistake'

The Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus has been completely rejected by the audience. Here are the hilarious social media reactions to Rohit Shetty's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

Cirkus/Twitter

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the comedy entertainer Cirkus was released in cinemas this Friday, December 23. It features Ranveer Singh in a double role and well, even two Ranveers have not been able to save the movie from the extremely negative reviews from the critics and the audiences.

The film has been completely rejected by the audience as it has only managed to collect Rs 12.65 crore within two days of its release at the box office. Being a solo release and the Christmas-New Year festive season, it was expected that Cirkus would at least open with a double-digit at the box office. However, the film crashed all these expectations and took a disastrous opening of Rs 6.5 crore.

It has been just two days and the film has already sparked a meme fest on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. A fan of Rohit Shetty after seeing the film tweeted, "Rohit Shetty you owe us an apology for #Cirkus, we should have guessed it when you started with a spelling mistake. @RohitShetty_FC expects better!!".

While Ranveer's fans are also disheartened seeing their favourite star's poor performance and are shocked as to why did he sign the film. A video has been trending online which is a compilation of Ranveer's box office flops such as Kill Dill and Jayeshbhai Jordaar and the clip has been titled 'Welcome to Ranveer Singh's Multiverse of Madness'.

Here are the memes floating around Cirkus

Apart from Ranveer, the comedy entertainer also sees Varun Sharma in double roles and stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two leading ladies. The film is adapted from William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which also was the basis of Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.

