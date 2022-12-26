Cirkus: Ranveer Singh reveals he agreed to do Rohit Shetty's film in 3 seconds

Ranveer Singh in Cirkus/File photo

The comedy entertainer Cirkus, released in cinemas on Friday, December 23, sees Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty collaborating for the third time after their cop film Simmba in 2018 and then, Ranveer's cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi last year, which was an extension of Rohit's cop universe.

Though the earlier two films succeeded at the box office, Cirkus has been a massive failure as the film has failed to attract the audience to the theatres, despite Ranveer's double role. The film, which stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two leading ladies, took a disastrous opening of just Rs 6.25 crore at the box office.

Before the film's release, the Gully Boy actor revealed that he said yes to the film in three seconds as he told Bollywood Hungama, "I took me like a second. I remember it was in the middle of the afternoon, middle of the lockdown, I got a call while I was on the treadmill. I answered the phone, and he asked, 'Achha sun ek picture, karega kya'. And my response was, 'Haan boss karenge'. It took me 3 seconds."



Set in the 1960s, the film is adapted from William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which also was the basis of Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles. Netizens have been sharing memes on social media that the makers would have earned more money if they had re-released Angoor in theatres.

This is the third straight Ranveer Singh-starrer that has underperformed at the box office after the sports drama 83, which came out in December last year, and the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released in May earlier this year. Singh's next release is Karan Johar's entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is slated to hit the theatres on April 28.