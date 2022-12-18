Cirkus star Ranveer Singh credits Govinda for introducing rap to Bollywood

Credit: Ranveer Singh and Govinda/Instagram

Cirkus actor Ranveer Singh, who is busy promoting Rohit Shetty's film, stuns the judges including Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty with his rapping style.

Ranveer Singh said that it was his ideal Govinda, who introduced the concept of rap in Bollywood. Rohit says that he has hidden talents and asks Ranveer to show his rap. Ranveer surprises the contestants, judges, and Jacquline Fernandes with his rendition of the song Meri Baatein Sunkar Hasna Nahi featured on Govinda from his 1995 film Gambler also starring Shilpa Shetty. The song was originally sung by Devang Patel.

Afterward, Rohit also praised Kolkata's Bidipta Chakroborty for her melodious performance on the romantic song from the movie Mohra called Tip Tip Barsa Paani along with the singer and host Aditya Narayan.

Rohit says, "You did amazing. So far I have heard many voices here and all have the qualities of a professional singer." Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, Indian Idol 13` airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are now Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s neighbours. As per the media report, they bought a place that has a total 11,266 sq ft carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. While speaking to Esquire Magazine Singapore, on being asked about 'what he is looking forward to celebrating in life?', Ranveer stated, "Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together. Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody]. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home.

Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming film Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. At the recent trailer launch event, Ranveer praised Rohit Shetty for giving him the opportunity and said, “For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is Golmaal. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and all our senior actors. Rohit sir always fulfills my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries,” Singh said to the media at the trailer launch press conference of Cirkus. (With inputs from IANS)

