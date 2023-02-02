Cirkus OTT release date: When, where to watch Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty film

Cirkus/File photo

The comedy entertainer Cirkus was released in cinemas on December 23 and saw Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty collaborating for the third time after their cop film Simmba in 2018 and then, Ranveer's cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi last year, which was an extension of Rohit's cop universe.

Though the earlier two films succeeded at the box office, Cirkus was a massive failure as the film failed to attract the audience to the theatres and earned only Rs 35.65 crore net in India (as per Bollywood Hungama) despite being released ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.

For those who missed watching the film on the big screen, the film will be streaming on Netflix India from February 17 onwards. The Twitter handle CinemaRare India, which lists the recent and upcoming OTT releases, shared the screenshot from the Netflix upcoming section on the micro-blogging platform on Thursday.

The Rohit-Shetty directed saw Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time in his career. Apart from him, Varun Sharma was also seen in a dual role, and Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez starred as the two leading ladies. The supporting cast included Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Murali Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, Brijendra Kala, Anil Charanjeett, Sulabha Arya, and Vijay Patkar among others.

Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone was also seen in a cameo in the song Current Laga Re. Set in the 1960s, Cirkus is adapted from William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which also was the basis of Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.