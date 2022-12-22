Cirkus director Rohit Shetty shuns North V South debate, says 'waha par bhi losses hue hai'

Rohit Shetty

The year 2022 will be remembered as a year where we witnessed the highest of highs and lowest of lows. Among the biggest debacles like Heropanti 2, Samrat Prithviraj, and Runway 34, we had pan-India blockbusters like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Karthikeya 2, and Kantara.

We even witnessed the debate of North v South and Bollywood v South. There was a perception, that the South has overpowered the North, and Bollywood has lost its charm. However, the master of masala entertainers Rohit Shetty has now broken the silence over the debate and stated that we are only focusing on one side of the coin.

In a video clip shared by trade expert Ramesh Bala, Rohit and his Cirkus lead star Ranveer Singh attended a media conclave. In the discussion, the reporter asked Rohit and Singh if the North has lost its charm. Shetty stated that just like Bollywood, even the South have few big hits, and even they suffered back-to-back flops. "Pichle 2 saal se hum pandemic se guzre hai. Humari jitni bhi badi filmein hai woh suru nahi hui, ya ban nahi payi. Jo filmein release hui waha (South) se, woh pehle se ban chuki hai. Humari pheli Sooryavanshi aayi. Phir saal ki suruvat mein The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, aur Gangubai Kathiawadi aayi, and they all did fabulous business. Toh aisa nahi hai ki humari filmein nahi chal rahi hai."

Watch the video

Man of the moment strikes back with a statement that should have been said a long time ago. A great thought and speech there #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/xeuiuO6fXo — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 22, 2022

Shetty further proved how South also suffered losses, "Waha par bhi aap dekhnge toh they went on a strike, althogether, kyuki kuch chal nahi raha tha. Hume humesha aisa lagta hai ki that the grass is greener on the other side. Toh aisa nahi hai. Hum ek waqt se guzar rahe hai." Rohit even added that the visionaries of Bollywood, big-scale directors were not able toh bring their films due to pandemic, so that's why the phase of Bollywood looked dull this year. However, he assured that after Cirkus, he will Singham Again, Tiger 3 is coming, and even Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making a film with Ranbir Kapoor. So, things will be better next year.