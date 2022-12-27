Search icon
Cirkus box office collection day 4: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh film sees 70% drop on first Monday, earns Rs 2.4 crore

Cirkus box office: The Rohit Shetty film crashed on its first Monday, managing to earn only Rs 2.40 crore across India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Cirkus box office: Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's film has crashed on its first Monday

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus has not passed the crucial Monday test. After a lacklustre opening that saw it earn just around Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend, the film crash-landed on day four. As per trade reports, the film saw a drop of 70% in its nett earnings as compared to Sunday. While films tend to see big drops on Mondays, a drop this huge is certainly a cause of concern, particularly when the film did not open strongly in the first place.

Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors and stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film registered the lowest opening weekend by a Rohit Shetty film in over a decade as it barely managed to scrape past Rs 20 crore in nett domestic earnings for its first three days. Cirkus needed to hold strongly on the fourth day for it to have any chance of a recovery.

However, that has not come to pass. As per trade sources, the film may earn somewhere between Rs 2.2-2.5 crore on Monday. Trade tracker Sacnilk puts the figure at Rs 2.4 crore in its early estimates. Even though the final figure is not out yet, the drop is a massive 70% from Sunday, when the film earned Rs 8.20 crore, its best single day earning so far. The low Monday figure has raised fears that the film may struggle to reach near the Rs 100-crore mark, let alone cross it.

Cirkus has been panned by critics as well, which affected its word of mouth growth after a sub-par day one. No Rohit Shetty film had earned less than Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend since 2011. That Cirkus managed just half of that did raise a few eyebrows in the industry.

