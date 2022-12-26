Search icon
Cirkus box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh's film has a disappointing opening weekend, barely crosses Rs 20 crore

Cirkus box office collection: Directed by Rohit Shetty, the comedy film has only earned Rs 20.85 crore in its opening weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Cirkus/File photo

The much-anticipated comedy film Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in a double role, has crashed at the box office in its opening weekend itself as the Rohit Shetty-directed film has barely crossed Rs 20 crore, despite being a solo release and the Christmas holiday on Sunday, December 25.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday, December 26, and shared the three-day collections of the film as he tweeted, "#Cirkus continues to struggle… Is unable to take advantage of the big #Christmas weekend… 2022 ends with a huge disappointment… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr, Sun 8.20 cr+. Total: ₹ 20.85 cr. #India biz.".

Apart from Ranveer, the comedy film also sees Varun Sharma in double roles and stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two leading ladies. The presence of several comedians such as Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Tiku Talsania among others couldn't save the film.

READ | Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's film sparks a meme fest, netizens say 'you started with a spelling mistake'

Released in cinemas on Friday, December 23, Cirkus sees Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty collaborating for the third time after their cop film Simmba in 2018 and then, Ranveer's cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi last year, which was an extension of Rohit's cop universe.

Before Cirkus, Rohit Shetty has delivered blockbusters in the form of his own cop universe with films such as Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and the entire four films in the Golmaal franchise. His other successful films include Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, and Dilwale. 

This is the third straight Ranveer Singh-starrer that has underperformed at the box office after the sports drama 83, which came out in December last year and struggled at the ticket windows, and the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released in May earlier this year and bombed at the box office.

