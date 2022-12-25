Cirkus box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's film continues to underperform, earns Rs 12.65 crore

Cirkus/File photo

Starring Ranveer Singh in double roles, the Rohit Shetty-directed comedy entertainer Cirkus was released in cinemas this Friday, December 23. The film received extremely poor reviews from the audience and critics and the same can be seen in its disastrous box office collection.

After collecting just Rs 6.25 crore on its opening day, Cirkus earned Rs 6.40 crore on its second day of theatrical release taking the two-day collections to Rs 12.65 crore, as shared by the trade expert Taran Adarsh. Adarsh tweeted, "#Cirkus continues to send shock waves… After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies - remain low… All eyes on Day 3 [#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz."

#Cirkus continues to send shock waves… After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies - remain low… All eyes on Day 3

[#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ix02PbCYUJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2022

Apart from Ranveer, the comedy entertainer also sees Varun Sharma in double roles and stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the two leading ladies. The film is adapted from William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, which also was the basis of Gulzar's classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.



READ | Cirkus: Milap Zaveri defends Rohit Shetty after film's disastrous opening, says 'people should remember...'

This is the third straight Ranveer Singh-starrer that has underperformed at the box office after the sports drama 83, which came out in December last year, and the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released in May earlier this year. Singh's next release is Karan Johar's entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is slated to hit the theatres on April 28.

Before Cirkus, Rohit Shetty has delivered blockbusters in the form of his own cop universe with films such as Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and the entire four films in the Golmaal franchise. His other successful films include Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, and Dilwale.