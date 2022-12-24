Cirkus box office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer earns Rs 6.5 crore, worst opening by Rohit Shetty in 15 years

Cirkus

Cirkus box office collection Day 1: As expected, Ranveer Singh starrer ensemble comedy entertainer Cirkus opened on a bleak note, and it crashed on the first day itself.

Rohit Shetty's latest directorial was panned with negative reviews, and the word-of-mouth is also unfavourable. Thus, the disappointing opening was expected, but the actual figures are shocking. The opening of Cirkus is at par with his 2007 dud Sunday. Cirkus can be considered one of the worst openers in 15 years.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel tweeted about the opening figures and stated that Cirkus only collected Rs 6.5 crores at the box office. On his Twitter, Sumit wrote, "#Cirkus collects ₹ 6.5 cr nett Approx on its opening day at the domestic box office.."

Here's the tweet

#Cirkus collects ₹ 6.5 cr nett Approx on its opening day at the domestic box office.. pic.twitter.com/cR96Q65MVb December 24, 2022

Earlier, we shared Sumit's prediction about the film, and he stated, "Though I am expecting Rs 8 crore opening, it seems like the film can make its debut with Rs 5-6 crores." Sumit further added, "Cirkus can join the list of the lowest openers of Rohit Shetty's career. Unfortunately, it will rank in the list of Zameen, Golmaal 1 as these films opened in the range of Rs 5 crores."

When it comes to the comparison of Rohit's lowest openers, Cirkus ranks after the Golmaal Returns (2008). As per Bollywood Hungama, the second instalment of Golmaal opened with Rs 5.89 crores. Shetty's lowest opener is his debut directorial Zameen. His 2003 action-drama collected only Rs 1.45 crores on its opening day. His second-lowest opener is All The Best (2009). Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt starrer just collected Rs 1.85 crores, but it went on to become a super hit at the box office. His third lowest-opener is Sunday (2008). Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Irrfan starrer comedy only earned Rs 2.31 crores on its first day.