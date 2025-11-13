'Ch***ya ke tarah...': Sunny Deol BURSTS out in anger, abuses media for putting out 'insenstive' ill Dharmendra's video, says 'sharam nahi aati' | Viral video

Sunny Deol has lost his cool at media portals for publishing a highly insensitive video from Dharmendra's house, in which Prakash Kaur is seen crying while looking at her husband. Sunny lashed out at paps, abused them, saying, "Sharam nahi aati aapko."

Sunny Deol is angry with the media. The Gadar actor has lashed out at online portals for sharing a highly insensitive video of ill Dharmendra from his home. Veteran superstar Dharmendra is in recovery from breathlessness. On Wednesday morning, the Sholay actor was brought home after a brief hospitalisation. Last evening, a video from their house went viral, leaving Dharam's fans worried. Several media outlets used the footage, which left the helpless Deol family furious.

On Thursday morning, Sunny Deol spotted paparazzi waiting from a distance to capture glimpses of him and his family. Sunny couldn't help but slam them. Sunny walked towards them, folded his hands, and blasted photographers and media portals for publishing the 'insensitive video' of his father. Sunny went on to abuse the media and said, "Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bache hai, toh phir ch***yo' ke tarah video bhej rahe hai. Sharam nahi aati (You have parents and children at home, yet you're sending videos like a fu***ng fool. Aren't you ashamed?)." Sunny was so angry that he literally took a few more steps towards the paps, intending to engage in physical confrontation. However, he controlled himself, stepped back, and returned home.

Watch the viral video

Netizens support Sunny Deol and the Deol family

This video went viral in no time, and every netizen stood in solidarity with Sunny. They all agreed that the media crossed the line in terms of views and clicks. A netizen wrote, "Media deserve this." Another netizen wrote, "Bilkul thik kaha Sunny paaji ne." One netizen wrote, "Somewhere, we should have a law under the freedom of speech framework to take strict action against anyone who spreads false rumours."

About the viral insensitive video

A video from Dharmendra's room has been leaked in a distasteful, insensitive manner. In this video, Prakash Kaur, along with Sunny, Bobby and other family members, is standing near Dharamendra's bed. Prakash couldn't control herself, and she broke down, asking Dharamendra to recover. DNA India has taken a stand not to share the video and respects the privacy of the Deol family.