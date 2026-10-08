'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free, asked director to donate his fees, movie name is...

Did you know that Nana Patekar did a blockbuster movie for free, and asked the director-producer to donate his acting fee to an orphanage.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty remembered veteran actor Nana Patekar following his demise. He recalled their warm and candid bond and revealed that the late actor did a cameo in his 2017 film Golmaal Again without charging a fee. Taking to Instagram, he recalled Nana's late-night calls, which he said would begin without any formal greeting and with the actor directly asking, "Aye Shetty, kya kar raha hai?" Rohit would deliberately respond, "Kaun bol raha hai?" just to hear Nana reply, "Saale, Nana bol raha hoon!" Rohit also remembered Nana as one of his most honest critics. He said the veteran actor never sugar-coated his opinions about his films and would openly tell him which ones he liked, which ones he did not, and which he believed were hits.

Paying his tribute, the filmmaker wrote, "Dear Dada, I will miss your late-night calls. No hello and no formalities but a straight, "Aye Shetty, kya kar raha hai?"And I would purposely reply, "Kaun bol raha hai?", to irritate you, only to get a "Saale, Nana bol raha hoon!" "After my release, you were one of my biggest and most honest critics. You never sugar-coated anything. "Yeh waali tune achhi banayi..." "Yeh waali mujhe achhi nahi lagi..." "Yeh waali superhit hai..." "Yeh tune hit banane ki koshish ki hai..." And then, in your own way, you would remind me, "Abay, tu khud star hai... tujhe itne stars ki zaroorat nahi hai." I will never forget when you did a cameo in Golmaal Again. I asked you, "Dada, aapki fees?" he added.

Rohit further revealed, “And you looked at me and said, 'Ch****ya, tujhse paise lunga? Ek anathashram ka number deta hoon, wahan donate kar de'. That was you Dada. Straight. Unfiltered. Generous. And always genuine. I will miss being called Shetty by you. Will miss you Dada."

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The Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again featured Nana Patekar in a special cameo, where he appeared as himself and also lent his voice to a ghost character. The news of veteran actor Nana Patekar's demise on October 8 sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry. Several members of the film fraternity came forward to express their condolences following Nana Patekar's demise. Reports said the 75-year-old was found unresponsive at his Goa residence after complaining of severe chest discomfort.