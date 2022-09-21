Chup Twitter review: Cine-goers say Dulquer Salmaan is 'outstanding', praise film's 'unique story'

Chup/Poster

Chup Twitter review: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer psychological thriller film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, about a serial killer who targets film critics, directed by R Balki, is all set to release in theatres on September 23. However, before the film hits the cinema halls, in a first, the makers of Chup: Revenge of the Artist held a free screening for fans in selected cities across India.

A special public 'free of cost' viewing of Chup was held on September 20, across 10 cities of the country. The remarkable thought of scheduling a special free view of a movie received a spectacular response from the movie buffs in cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Interestingly, for the first time ever, the audience got to see a film before anybody else and the early reviews by cine-goers are already pouring in on Twitter.

"The Killer performance of @dulQuer stands out Taller in #Chup If you ask me how is Chup, I will go Chup Coz I don’t want to get killed Go watch it to know #DulquerSalman #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist #ChupPublicFreeView," wrote a Twitter user. ".@dulQuer Steals the Show. He is absolutely Brilliant. It will remain as one of his best act Excellent & unique idea. Writing & direction on point. Crazy stuff #RBalki delivers Overall, Very Good Thriller #Chup," wrote another Twitter user. "#Chup: The MOST 'CINE MEIN CINEMA' Film @DulQuer's OUTSTANDING performance takes the cake The film that #FilmyTwitter will enjoy the MAX! #SunnyDeol looks smart & dapper. #PoojaBhatt's one dialogue enough to ruffle some feathers here #ChupReview," wrote a cine-goer on the micro-blogging site. "#Chup ~ A well made cinema by Balki has an unique story which is engaging throughout with Thrills, romance & laughs. Interval block is like a painting @iamsunnydeol super comeback role Dulquer is terrific & @shreyadhan13 is damn good Loved @SrBachchan cameo. (3.5/5)," tweeted yet another moviegoer.

Check out some Twitter reviews of Chup: Revenge of the Artist below:

Earlier, in an interview, director R Balki spoke about how he had felt when he read the first review of his 2007 debut feature Cheeni Kum. He recalled a top critic of the time trashed the film, sending him into a "deep depression", despite the film being otherwise well received and friends telling him that one person's opinion did not matter. "It mattered to me and somewhere that thought hit me that how is it that you [the critic] can say whatever you want, and get away and I'm accountable to you, but you're not accountable to me," Balki said in a conversation with Variety. "I found that unfairness in the whole relationship firstly depressing and then very fascinating."

The director, who went on to make Paa (2009) with Amitabh Bachchan and The Pad Man (2018), is now helming Chup, a thriller where a serial killer brutally murders Bollywood film critics and carves star ratings on their foreheads.

Chup is co-written by Balki, Rishi Virmani (`Ki & Ka`) and film critic Raja Sen, who is well-known for his often trenchant reviews of Bollywood films. Before embarking upon the film, Balki, who hadn't read any reviews of his work after that first review, went back and read all of them to "exorcise all those demons from my head".

Balki, Variety added, brought on Sen to gain some perspective and balance from a critic's point of view, rather than being a one-sided chat, and also to understand the difficulties and frustrations that critics experience.

"I realised after I called Raja, that he'd trashed me the most, so it was beautiful to sit with the person you really want to kill," said Balki, who now has a "deep connection" with Sen and a "fascinating friendship" that grew during the film.

Chup is also a homage to Indian auteur Guru Dutt, who was known for Pyaasa (1957) and Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959). The commercial failure of the latter, produced, directed and starring Dutt, saw him never officially direct a film again and he was eventually found dead in 1964, aged 39.