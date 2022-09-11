Chup star Sunny Deol heaps praise on dad Dharmendra, says 'I have got my idol at home'

Dharmendra/Instagram

Sunny Deol recently talked about his idol. He said that he never needed to go far to find one, because of his dad Dharmendra. He also explained how Dharmendra used to have a busy schedule because of his films.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunny said he considers his father to be his idol. He said, “I have got my idol at home. He is the only actor to succeed in all genres of cinema and he has never shied away from exploring different roles. Be it Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Pratigya, Phool Aur Phattar or Anupama – he has done it all. I wish I was an active actor in his era.”

He said, "My dad used to shoot for many films in a day - from one set to the other. Imagine, how good the writer and directors were, that the actor could stick to their characters. They had no written scripts, it was just based on narrations. We have bound scripts in today’s time, but they are not close to what was done back in the day. I always keep thinking… I wish I was in that era.”

Dharmendra released a video message a few days ago for his fans and following just hours after reports emerged that he was hospitalised. Dharmendra took to Instagram to reassure his fans that he is fine. The actor also sang a song from his 1969 film Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke for his admirers, asking them not to believe rumours.

Dharmendra said, "Hello friends, be positive, think positive, life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimaar nahi (I'm just quiet, I'm not unwell). Anyway, kuch na kuch baat chalti rehti hai, hawa udti rehti hai (rumours keep emerging every now and then). Woh tha na mera gaana (This song of mine), 'Bura Mat Suno Bura Mat Dekho Bura Mat Kaho'. Take care, love each other, be good to each other. Okay? Life will be beautiful."