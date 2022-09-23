Chup star Pooja Bhatt opens up on sister Alia Bhatt's baby shower, says 'I have been told...'

Pooja Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Soon, the couple will welcome their child, and it is reported that Alia will have an intimate baby shower. The duo got married on April 14 and two months later, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced her pregnancy on June 27.

Since then, fans of Alia and Ranbir are keeping a close watch on every update related to their favourite stars. Speaking about Alia's baby shower, as per a few media reports, the baby shower will be an all-girls programme which will be organised jointly by Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Recently, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt shared an update on Alia's baby shower. While promoting her newly released film Chup with India Today, Pooja was asked about her mom-to-be sister's baby shower. Sr Bhatt immediately replied to the query and said, "We are all very happy, obviously. There will be another child of light in the world in that sense, so we are really very happy. But about the baby shower, I have no idea. Also, it's not in my nature to talk about anybody's life unless I have been told to and that's the way we Bhatts operate with each other (laughs)."

As Alia is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, the media reports further stated that the baby shower will take place in the month of October. Reportedly the star-studded baby shower will be attended by close family and friends, including Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, BFFs Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan, the Kapoor family, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ranbir's cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir's last film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has become one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood, and it is still running strong at the box office.