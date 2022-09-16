Chup star Dulquer Salmaan opens up on boycott culture, says 'irresponsible people can...'

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan who'll soon be seen in crime-thriller Chup has opened up on the boycott culture in Bollywood. The Sita Ramam star stated that such a cancel culture doesn't exist in the South. While promoting his upcoming film, Salmaan spoke to Prabhat Khabar, and he shared his views on trends by state. "The boycott culture has increased due to social media. Because one can write anything, irresponsible people can start with any agenda. Cancel culture does not exist in the south. I’m hearing this for the first time in Bollywood.”

Dulquer also stated that he doesn't understand the term 'pan-India.' The Kurup star added that he also gets approached for pan-India films, but it doesn't excite him. "I get many offers but I don’t understand the pan-India concept. I agree that some stories are for everyone. A recent film of mine is the love story of an army officer. You can pitch it anywhere but I find using the term pan-India odd.”

Dulquer also stated that films of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh Khan have always worked across the country, so he finds the term odd. When something is overused, we get tired of hearing it. Now I don’t see an article or an interview without this pan-India word. I don’t think it’s a new idea or concept. The movies of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan went beyond borders long ago. Now I feel there is no need to emphasize that a movie is a pan-India film."

R Balki's directorial Chup is Dulquer's third film after Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor and Irrfan Khan's Karwaan. Chup stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt in primary roles. The film will release in cinemas on 23 September.