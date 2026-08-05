'Chup rehna best hai behen': Neha Bhasin hits back at Bhumi Pednekar over CJP protest remarks

Neha Bhasin criticised Bhumi Pednekar for speaking against abusive slogans but remaining silent on the alleged police action during CJP protests.

Singer Neha Bhasin has criticised actress Bhumi Pednekar over her recent comments on the language used during the CJP-led NEET-UG 2026 protests.

While Bhumi had urged young people not to use abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Neha questioned why there was no similar concern over the alleged police action against protesters.

Sharing her views on Instagram Stories, Neha said the focus should also be on the treatment of women during the demonstrations. She wrote, “I would have really respected our dear PM more if there was calling out of police for openly, inappropriately touching women during the protests as he is offended by the use of gaalis. He himself said these are kids. But the police is appointed to protect and abide by the law. So why is there no accountability there.”

Bhumi's remarks came after videos from the protests showing abusive slogans against the Prime Minister went viral. Reacting to those clips, the actress appealed to young people to express their anger respectfully. She said, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

She further added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change."

Bhumi recently appeared as Janta Ki Awaz alongside Huma Qureshi in the Judgment Day episode of Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Her comments sparked debate because they came during nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The demonstrations, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanded changes to the education system and the resignation of the Education Minister after multiple student suicides. Although Dharmendra Pradhan later stepped down, the protests continued.

The controversy grew after the July 20 march towards Parliament, where police allegedly used batons and tear gas to stop protesters. Videos shared online also appeared to show plainclothes police personnel assaulting demonstrators. Against this backdrop, several social media users criticised Bhumi for condemning the protesters' language while not commenting on the alleged police action.