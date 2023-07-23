Headlines

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

Maniesh Paul revealed that Akshay Kumar shouted at him during an event.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Television’s popular host Maniesh Paul talked about the time when Akshay Kumar shouted at him, in his recent interview. He mentioned that he was embarrassed when the actor shouted at him during the flat.

While speaking to Human of Bombay, while talking about a funny anecdote with a celebrity, he talked about the incident which happened when Akshay Kumar was stepping down the stage while Maniesh was hosting a show. So Maniesh asked him, “Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye (at least say a dialogue).”

Maniesh mentioned, “He (Akshay) turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that bezzati hogayi (I’ve been insulted).” However, he handled the situation with his humour. Later Akshay Kumar praised him for handling the situation. 

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul has entertained the TV audience for decades. Recently, Maniesh Paul had undergone a shocking physical transformation for his debut web series Rafuchakkar. Playing a con artist with five different looks throughout the show, Maniesh was required to look the part perfectly for each avatar, including weight gain and loss. 

In order to ace, each look perfectly, Maniesh followed a rigorous workout regime and diet to gain and lose weight effectively in four months. In order to gain 10 kgs, Maniesh Paul let go of all restrictions and hogged on food for two months. Post that, it took strenuous two and a half months to not only lose weight but build muscles and a ripped body. 

Sharing his view on physical transformation, Maniesh said, "I have always been a fitness enthusiast, although not a gym freak but I have been working for a healthy body. However, Rafuchakkar put me on a roller coaster ride of physical transformation. As I play a con artist, I have five different looks and avatars. Shedding my fit-healthy body for one of the looks as Pawan Kumar Bawariya, I had to resemble an ordinary middle-class and middle-aged guy with a paunch, for which I gained 10 Kg. For another look, I had to lose weight as well as gain muscles to play a gym trainer." 

