‘Chup kar...': Karan Johar hits back after troll calls him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’ for praising Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara

Karan didn’t hold back and clapped back after troll slammed him for praising Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently came out in full support of debut actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda after watching their romantic film Saiyaara. He not only praised their performances but also defended them from a troll who mocked him as a “nanny for nepo kids”.

Karan took to Instagram on Monday and shared a heartfelt review of Saiyaara, calling it director Mohit Suri’s best film to date. He was deeply moved by the love story and wrote, “I don’t remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film …. Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy… Joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love … Proudest that my Alma mater @yrf has bought love back!!!”

Karan praised every aspect of the film, especially the music. He applauded producer Aashish Singh (Awi Dhani), director Mohit Suri, and the entire team for their efforts. “@mohitsuri makes the best film of his career and am blown away by his storytelling, his craft and his magnificent use of music… the music is not just a pillar but a character in this film…”

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Get Karan's Stamp of Approval, Karan showered debutant Ahaan Panday with compliments, “What a debut @ahaanpandayy!!!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker. Your eyes spoke volumes…”

And he had equal praise for Aneet, “@aneetpadda_, you gorgeous girl. How lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes, and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…”

Troll Calls Him "Nepo Kid Ka Daijaan", Karan Hits Back

While many appreciated his emotional post, one Instagram user mocked him, saying, “A gaya nepo kid ka daijaan.” Karan didn’t hold back and clapped back, “Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithe negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar!!!”

Fans applauded Karan’s bold reply and agreed that talent should be recognized, regardless of background. “Every time it’s not necessary to point out nepotism. If people are talented, they should be appreciated,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Excellent performance! Ahaan & Padda, you both nailed it.”

Saiyaara Doing Strong Business at the Box Office

Despite having no big stars or franchise backing, Saiyaara is a box office success. As per Sacnilk.com, the romantic drama has collected ₹83 crore so far. The story follows Krish (Ahaan), a young singer, and Vaani (Aneet), a gifted lyricist who writes for him, a tale of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.