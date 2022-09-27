Search icon
Chup box office collection day 3: Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol starrer earns Rs 7.38 crore in opening weekend

Chup box office: R Balki-directed psychological crime thriller has had a decent start with increasing collections over its first three days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

Chup/File photo

Directed by R Balki and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt in the leading roles, the psychological crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist was released in the theatres on September 23 to positive reviews from the audience and critics and collected Rs 7.38 crore in its opening weekend.

The film became a talking point among moviegoers since its trailer release which showed the Gadar actor as a cop searching for a serial killer who murders film critics and engraves starry ratings on their foreheads, while the Malayalam actor Dulquer was seen in an interesting role romancing with the Scam 1992 series actress.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the box office figures for the film as he wrote, "#Chup has a decent Weekend 1... Benefitted due to low ticket rates on Day 1... Trended well on Day 2 and 3... Needs to maintain the pace from Mon-Thu... Fri 3.06 cr, Sat 2.07 cr, Sun 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 7.38 cr. #India biz.".

After being released on National Cinema Day with slashed ticket prices of Rs 75 for a single ticket, the makers decided to continue the discounted rates of Rs 100 per ticket for the next four days starting from Monday, September 26 to Thursday, September 29. The fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra followed the same strategy terming it Navratri Brahmastra Celebrations.

READ | Chup star Shreya Dhanwanthary discloses she was 'almost homeless' before signing her first film

Chup is R Balki's sixth directorial after critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka, and Pad Man. Amitabh Bachchan who headlined the first three movies and was seen making guest appearances in the other two also features in Chup in a brief cameo role.

