Chunnari Chunnari composers Akshay-IP break silence on backlash for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai song: 'We worked from the heart'

The original Chunnari Chunnari from the 1991 film Biwi No 1 featured Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. Its recreated version in the 2026 movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Both the movies are directed by David Dhawan.

The iconic song Chunnari Chunnari from the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No.1 remains one of Bollywood's most beloved dance tracks, remembered for its infectious energy, memorable choreography and the on-screen chemistry of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. However, its recently recreated version, Chunnari Chunnari - Let's Go from the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans expressing disappointment.

Addressing the criticism, composers Akshay and IP said the recreation was created as a tribute to the classic track and was never intended to replace the original. "When we got the opportunity to work on this song, we were really honoured. We were really excited because our idea was to pay homage to the original song. It's an iconic song that was part of our childhood. The idea was to keep the original essence and emotions intact while making it relevant for a newer generation," Akshay told ANI. IP added, "Art is subjective. Some people will like it and some may not. We made the song with a lot of excitement, love and honesty."

Akshay Raheja and IP Singh, popularly known as Akshay and IP, had also recreated Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak and Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No. 1 for the 2024 crime comedy Crew, which was headlined by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking about the importance of nostalgia, Akshay said preserving the soul of the original song remains their top priority whenever they reimagine a classic track. "Whenever we recreate or reimagine a song. For example, with Chunnari Chunnari now, or Choli before, essence and nostalgia are the first things that need to be preserved when touching any of these iconic melodies because they have always connected with the audience over the years. To evoke that feeling, it's very important, to use technical language, to keep those parts in the song. So, I think preserving nostalgia is the number one goal whenever anyone reimagines a song," he explained.

The original Chunnari Chunnari was crooned by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram and composed by Anu Malik. Responding to the social media backlash, IP revealed that the team has also received appreciation from people associated with the 1999 track. "Anu Malik Sir told us we had done a very good job. The original lyricist Sameer Ji gave his blessings, and we've received support from the people behind the original song. For us, that's a huge validation," he said. The composers maintained that while audience reactions can vary, they remain satisfied with the final product and stand by their creative vision. "We worked from the heart. Once a song is released, reactions are beyond our control. All we can do is give our 100 per cent," IP added.

Meanwhile, Hai Jawni Toh Ishq Hona Hai is headlined by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The David Dhawan directorial revolves around a chaotic love triangle packed with comic misunderstandings, relationship drama and high-energy humour. The ensemble cast also features Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. The film releases in cinemas on June 5 and will clash at the box office with Ram Charan's pan-India sports drama Peddi and Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol's crime drama Bandar.

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