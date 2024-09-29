Meet actor who was rejected by directors, actresses refused to work with him; later became top...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed, kisses wife Tanya after winning Best Villain award at IIFA 2024

Watch viral video: Chaos in metro after live crabs fall out of woman's bag, here's what happened next

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

Viral video: 6-foot long python spotted crawling on road amid downpour in Mumbai, WATCH

Viral video: 6-foot long python spotted crawling on road amid downpour in Mumbai, WATCH

Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

Seven animals that do not like to interact with humans 

Seven animals that do not like to interact with humans 

6 stunning deep space images captured by NASA

6 stunning deep space images captured by NASA

Lifestyle habits that increase blood sugar level

Lifestyle habits that increase blood sugar level

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who was rejected by directors, actresses refused to work with him; later became top...

This actor may not be a top actor in India but is considered a superstar in Bangladesh.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 01:04 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet actor who was rejected by directors, actresses refused to work with him; later became top...
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born as Suyash Panday on September 26, 1962, in Bombay, this actor faced his share of struggles. Despite being the son of renowned heart surgeon Sharad Panday and physician Snehlata Panday, he worked as a part-time car dealer.

We are talking about Chunky Panday, who may not be a top actor in India but is considered a superstar in Bangladesh. Not many people know that Chunky Panday left Bollywood in the mid-1990s after experiencing several failures and went on to work in a foreign film industry, where he became a superstar. 

Acting debut

Chunky Panday made his acting debut in the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag, which featured stars like Dharmendra, Moushumi Chatterjee, Shatrughan Sinha, Neelam, Richa Sharma, Shakti Kapoor, and Danny Denzongpa. He made a mark with his sincere performance. In the following years, Chunky took on supporting roles in various films, with one of his most notable appearances being in Tezaab.

After taking on supporting roles in films like Vishwatma,  Aankhen, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Zahreelay in the early 1990s, Chunky Panday decided to step back from Bollywood. He felt he was only being cast as the hero's brother, and his films weren't performing well at the box office. However, things turned around for him, and he went on to become a superstar in Bangladeshi cinema.

Was forced to work in Bangladesh

Chunky told IANS in an interview in 2018, "I was not getting the kind of work I wanted in Bollywood. A friend of mine forced me to do a film in Bangladesh. The money was good and I was desperately in need of money at that time, so I took the offer. It was a sort of stock gamble for me. But my first film became such a huge hit that I never looked back and worked there for five years until I got married in 1998."

Struggles

While talking about his struggles, Chunky said, "My struggling days were very different, there were no casting directors or digital media, so we had to wait in long queues in front of producers' offices. Getting to meet them and show them albums with photographs, we also had to dance in front of them and enact scenes from popular films."

He said, "It was not easy, but it was fun. Well, those were my struggling days. I was a part-time hustler and part-time car dealer, so I used to get the chance to drive those cars around. Every day, I was in a different car, visiting producers' offices."

When Divya Bharti refused to work with Chunky Panday

Film producer Pahlaj Nihalani once recalled how Divya Bharti threw a tantrum over being cast opposite Chunky Panday in the 1993 film Aankhen. While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, he said, "Divya (Bharti), Pooja Bhatt and Juhi Chawla were supposed to do the film originally. I decided that Divya should be paired with Chunky and Ritu Shivpuri should be opposite Govinda. When David told her this, she was hassled. She called me up, and began threatening to do things. She threw a big tantrum, and summoned me. I went to meet her, and she said, ‘I’ve heard that I’m opposite Chunky?’ I said yes. She refused to do the film.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement