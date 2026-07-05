FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal, monsoon moves to north after devastating Maharashtra, Kerala

Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun in ethnic looks; Karan Thakkar's surprise dance wins internet

Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun

Chunky Panday tricked Salman Khan to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa for quick money, called superstar at...

Chunky tricked Salman to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Chunky Panday tricked Salman Khan to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa for quick money, called superstar at...

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, and once, fellow actor Chunky Panday decided to take advantage of his massive stardom. Akshay Kumar, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Chunky, narrated the funny incident. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 09:19 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chunky Panday tricked Salman Khan to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa for quick money, called superstar at...
Chunky Panday, Salman Khan (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, and once, fellow actor Chunky Panday decided to take advantage of his massive stardom. Akshay Kumar, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Chunky, narrated the funny incident. 

Chunky tricked Salman Khan for quick money

The Houseful actor revealed that once Salman Khan was doing a show with Chunky Panday in South Africa, and the show went extremely well, so being the organizer, Chunky graciously offered to take Salman shopping. As they were in a shop, Chunky told Salman, "Pick 3-4 jeans and 2-3 shirts". So, Salman picked what he liked.

Chunky earned $20000 through Salman Khan

The owner of the shop came and said, "We want to take a picture with Salman sir." The Ek Tha Tiger actor took a few pictures with the owner and his family. Salman left the shop extremely happy. However, only after a couple of days did he come to know that Chunky had taken 50,000 dollars from the shop owner to get Salman to his shop.

Also read: Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'

Akshay and Chunky's decade-old partnership

For those who do not know, Akshay has worked with Chunky in Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 4 (2019), and Housefull 5. In the meantime, Akshay was recently seen leading the latest instalment in the popular Welcome franchise that arrived in the cinema halls on June 26th.

30 actors in one film: Welcome 3

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde, along with others. Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal, monsoon moves to north after devastating Maharashtra, Kerala
Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal
Donald Trump signals upcoming meeting with Netanyahu, makes bold 'who the boss is' remark
Donald Trump signals upcoming meeting with Netanyahu, makes bold 'boss' remark
Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun in ethnic looks; Karan Thakkar's surprise dance wins internet
Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun
Chunky Panday tricked Salman Khan to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa for quick money, called superstar at...
Chunky tricked Salman to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa to...
Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'
Karan slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement