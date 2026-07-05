Chunky Panday tricked Salman Khan to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa for quick money, called superstar at...

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, and once, fellow actor Chunky Panday decided to take advantage of his massive stardom. Akshay Kumar, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Chunky, narrated the funny incident.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, and once, fellow actor Chunky Panday decided to take advantage of his massive stardom. Akshay Kumar, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Chunky, narrated the funny incident.

Chunky tricked Salman Khan for quick money

The Houseful actor revealed that once Salman Khan was doing a show with Chunky Panday in South Africa, and the show went extremely well, so being the organizer, Chunky graciously offered to take Salman shopping. As they were in a shop, Chunky told Salman, "Pick 3-4 jeans and 2-3 shirts". So, Salman picked what he liked.

Chunky earned $20000 through Salman Khan

The owner of the shop came and said, "We want to take a picture with Salman sir." The Ek Tha Tiger actor took a few pictures with the owner and his family. Salman left the shop extremely happy. However, only after a couple of days did he come to know that Chunky had taken 50,000 dollars from the shop owner to get Salman to his shop.

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Akshay and Chunky's decade-old partnership

For those who do not know, Akshay has worked with Chunky in Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 4 (2019), and Housefull 5. In the meantime, Akshay was recently seen leading the latest instalment in the popular Welcome franchise that arrived in the cinema halls on June 26th.

30 actors in one film: Welcome 3

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde, along with others. Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.