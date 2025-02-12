Chunky Panday recently opened up about an important piece of advice he received from actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Chunky Panday, despite coming from a non-film background with both parents being medical practitioners, was able to make his mark in the Bollywood industry.

His journey wasn't without its challenges, but he recently opened up about an important piece of advice he received from actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha. The advice centered around punctuality, with Shatrughan emphasizing that being on time is crucial for earning respect in the industry.

Chunky also spoke about the significant influence of Dharmendra on his career, acknowledging the impact the veteran actor had on his professional life.

Chunky Panday recalled a memorable piece of advice given to him by actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, which he continues to follow. "Shatru ji told me something very nice, which I follow to date. He said, ‘Son, whatever you do, never arrive on time anywhere. If you are punctual, no one will value you. Even if you happen to be early, stay in the car for 15 minutes or so. Make people wait.’"

He also credited Shatrughan Sinha for teaching him how to memorise lines effectively. He recalled how Sinha could go straight for a take after reading a 10-page dialogue just once, without any rehearsal. Regarding Dharmendra, Chunky praised his iconic charm and shared that he learned a lot about body language from the legendary actor.

Chunky Panday shared his amazing experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Insaniyat (1994). He said it felt like a dream come true, especially since the movie was released when Bachchan was semi-retired. On the first day of shooting, everyone got excited when Bachchan arrived on set. Even though Chunky was nervous, Amitabh made him feel comfortable by cracking jokes. The energy on set was high, and Chunky was so in awe of Bachchan that he even forgot his lines while acting with him.