Chunky Panday reacts to trolls criticising daughter Ananya Panday for her see-through dress

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday found herself in the middle of controversies when she wore a black see-through dress at the party hosted by Karan Johar. Netizens started criticising the actress for wearing the bold dress.

Ananya’s father Chunky Panday has now reacted to the trolls and said that he never told Ananya what to wear. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor stated that he and his wife never told their kids ‘what to wear and what not to.’ He stated, “We brought up both of our daughters quite well, and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up.”

For the unversed, Chunky Panday, who is married to Bhavana, has two daughters Ananya and Rysa. While speaking about Ananya’s fashion choices, he said he is sure about one thing which is a ‘certain kind of innocence in them.’

“I’m sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar. I tell Ananya, ‘At least people are discussing you, be it good or bad’,” he concluded.

