Chunky Panday reacts to box office failure of his daughter Ananya Panday's film Liger, says 'you feel devastated...'

Ananya Panday-Chunky Panday/File photo

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the sports action film Liger was shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously and was also released in other three languages namely Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on August 25. The film was a disaster at the box office as it only collected around Rs 20 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Now, Ananya's father and veteran actor Chunky Panday, who also played a short cameo role in the Puri Jagannadh directorial, has reacted to the film's box office failure. Talking to India Today.in, he said, "It is with any film. An actor gives 100 per cent to the film, you promote it, and things go wrong, you feel devastated obviously. But you have to live with it and you move on. It is a tricky business and I think Ananya is aware of this. These are things that happen."

"What you expect to be 100 per cent might not be that and what you thought to be zero can be 100 per cent, that is what showbiz is about. Never underestimate or overestimate anything. Liger was a film, it was a multi-language film, which was promoted very well too and had great music. The outcome of a film: There are almost 400 people working on it. As actors, you only see portions of it, you don’t know what is happening. So, we never know what the end result will be. You must take it the way it comes. You have to move on", he concluded.



Apart from the two leads, Liger also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande also played pivotal roles in the film bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar under his company Dharma Productions.