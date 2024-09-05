Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's parents make SHOCKING revelation, say 'police tried to...'

Paris Paralympics 2024: Club thrower Dharambir Nain wins India's 5th gold

Anushka Sharma admits pressure of being 'perfect parents', reveals she, Virat Kohli cook for Vamika and Akaay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's parents make SHOCKING revelation, say 'police tried to...'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's parents make SHOCKING revelation, say 'police tried to...'

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera opens up on superstar's viral video snubbing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA: 'Actually unka...'

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Anushka Sharma admits pressure of being 'perfect parents', reveals she, Virat Kohli cook for Vamika and Akaay

Anushka Sharma admits pressure of being 'perfect parents', reveals she, Virat Kohli cook for Vamika and Akaay

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

This actor was a star in the 80s but lost his stardom as the 90s began because of bad career choices

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...
The star who signed 20 films after debut
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An old video of Chunky Panday, who was last seen in web series Industry, has resurfaced on the Internet showing the actor talking about what went wrong in the initial phase of his career. The video shared by 'Lehren' shows the Tezaab fame actor dressed in police uniform, recollecting how he went on a signing spree.

“When I got my first film and started shooting for it, I had nothing to lose. I thought, 'Okay, let's do this and see what happens'. When the film released, and the kind of response it got, I was over the moon. I felt like I won a lottery,” Chunky Panday is heard saying in the video.

He added, “I then became a lot more serious about my career. But then, I thought it's better to have more films in my kitty. So, I went on a signing spree. I said yes to 15-20 films, and didn't see who was directing them or what the stories were. However, a majority of the films that I signed didn't get good response."

Chunky Panday made his debut in 1987 with the film Aag Hi Aag. The 1990s saw the rise of actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, who took on roles as 'romantic heroes', while Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Ajay Devgn established themselves as action heroes.

Sunny Deol and Govinda, meanwhile, remained established actors in their respective genres, leaving little room for Chunky Panday who found it difficult to slot himself in either category.

In addition, by the late nineties, solo-hero films were back in trend instead of the multi-hero films in which Panday was generally cast. The actor was not seen as marketable for solo-hero films.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Dimple Kapadia recalls never getting praised by Rajesh Khanna, not being able to help in his downfall: 'I could only...'

Dimple Kapadia recalls never getting praised by Rajesh Khanna, not being able to help in his downfall: 'I could only...'

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, rejected high-paying job offer for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it four times then…

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, rejected high-paying job offer for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it four times then…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement