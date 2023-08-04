Headlines

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Ananya Panday’s dad and actor Chunky Panday has broken his silence regarding the recent reports stating that she is dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Rumours that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating have been stirring up the internet. The couple was recently spotted holidaying in Portugal. The pictures and videos from there only addef fuel to the fire. While Aditya himself responded to the gossip, his vague response did not do enough to kill the fire. Now, Ananya’s father, actor Chunky Panday has responded to the reports.

In a recent interview, Chunky called the reports ‘collateral damage’ of being in the entertainment industry. While he did not confirm or deny the reports, the actor said such things are bound to happen. “Woh toh hone wala hai (this is bound to happen). They say you live by the soul, you die by the soul. We are in the glamour profession, ye sab hone wala hai (and all this is bound to happen). This is collateral damage, hone wala hai (will be there). You can’t prevent it,” the actor told Bollywood Bubble.

When asked who he thought was the best candidate for his daughter, he replied “I think right from Tiger Shroff starting off, even with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. They were superb so she has always complimented the heroes and it’s been a great journey for her. She’s lucky.” Despite all his reservations, the actor still has one condition over his daughter’s dating someone. He said, “Maine bola hai ki joh bhi hoga he has to be better than me bas phir usko boyfriend banana, warna usse kam ka chance hi nahi hai (I have told her that whoever it is has to be better than me, only then make him of your boyfriend. There is no chance of anything less than that).”

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya’s romantic relationship had started last year at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Party when the two performed on stage together. Since then, the two have been spotted together on a few occasions. But when Aditya was asked about it he went with a safe response. He told Hindustan Times, “It's a good thing I am not so much on social media but definitely, I have heard.”

