‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya?’ Tiger Shroff says viral dialogue during Heropanti 2 promotions, watch video

Tiger Shroff's famous dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' from his debut flick Heropanti has gone viral. There are various memes on the subject circulating on the internet, and fans can't help but make our own version. Fans have been recreating their 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' moment in anticipation of Heropanti 2's release on April 29, and you won't believe Tiger Shroff was a part of it. The audience went crazy over Tiger Shroff's Choti Bachi Ho Kya dialogue at the launch of the Whistle Baja 2.0 song yesterday. The actor said it loudly 'Choti bachi ho kya?', as instructed, and everyone burst out laughing.

During the song launch Dafa Kar, Tiger was asked to share his feeling about replacing Salman this year, and the actor replied, "Dekho ek hi hai Tiger... aur woh hai Salman Khan. Hum toh cub hai unke saamne, Simba." He further added, "It's big deal for me to come on Eid. Although I can't take the credit, it goes to Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir, and it was his decision to give us the lauch pad." On the same occasion, Shroff even reacted to the magnum response The Kashmir Files received, and how it has revived cinema. Tiger said, "It is fantastic, it just goes to show that people are going to the theatres." He continued, "If I want to be greedy then... Heropanti is a theatre film, so I am very happy that people are coming to watch.... films in theatres again. It's a great feeling and a great time for our industry. I think it is sought of a rebirth."

The Whistle Baja 2.0 song from Heropanti 2 was released on April 22 at Gaiety cinemas. Tiger Shroff is presently preparing for the release of Heropanti 2, his action-packed sequel. On April 29, the film directed by Ahmed Khan will be released in theatres.