Choli Ke Peeche: 90s' chartbuster song gets 'awesome rendition' in Crew, fans call Diljit Dosanjh's vocals 'fresh take'

Khal Nayak's chartbuster song Choli Ke Peeche got a new rendition in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew, and it has left music lovers impressed.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 07:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kriti Sanon-Tabu-Kareena Kapoor Khan in Crew (Image source: Twitter)
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew is among the awaited films of March, and now the makers have released a song from the film that will pump up the anticipation. The 90s' chartbuster song, Choli Ke Peeche from Khal Nayak got a rendition for the upcoming film, and the makers released the new song on Wednesday. 

The anticipated song Choli Ke Peeche is dazzled with the oomph of three leading ladies, and Diljit Dosanjh's voice has brought a fresh element to the classic song. With a party backdrop, the song features ravishing Kareena Kapoor Khan exuding sheer hotness with her killer moves. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan. The iconic 90s song recreated with the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh is setting a perfect vibe for this Holi party. The song was launched in Mumbai. It's the first-ever song video to be launched on hoarding. 

Check out the new rendition of Choli Ke Peeche 

Soon after the video song was released many netizens and fans reacted and called it 'old wine in a new bottle'. A netizen wrote, "What a fire song! Ever since the teaser, I was eagerly waiting for this track and it did not disappoint. Kareena ate and left no crumbs - speechless. I also love the fact that Farah Khan directed this song, as I can't think of anyone better to do so than her. Diljit's voice, complemented with the fun lyrics, have made this a playlist favourite for me already. Ik it's a remake but it's a remake well done." Another netizen wrote, "Kareena just killed it with her expressions and beauty...Diljit Dosanjh shines with his voice." 

Crew, a comedy heist film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, promises to deliver laughter and entertainment like never before. Set to hit theatres on March 29th, 2024, the film is backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.

