Chiyaan Vikram reacted to the Hindi remake of Ranveer Singh's Anniyan remake and shared his views about Singh recreating his iconic character.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 01:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chiyaan Vikram reacts to Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh: 'Shankar should have made part two with me' | Exclusive
Chiyaan Vikram in and as Anniyan, Ranveer Singh with Shankar, Jayantilal Gada
Chiyaan Vikram reacted to the remake of his iconic movie Anniyan, which was announced to be led by Ranveer Singh. Anniyan (also known as Aparichit in Hindi), is one of the most popular films of Vikram. 

The Shankar's directorial introduced Vikram to the north, as the Hindi dubbed version gained popularity on TV. In April 2021, the Hindi remake of Anniyan was announced with Ranveer Singh, Shankar and producer Jayantilal Gada. 

However, in August 2021, it was reported that Anniyan producer Aascar Ravichandran moved to court against Shankar and Gada for remaking his film. Till today, there is no update on whether the film will ever happen or not. But, Vikram has shared his thoughts about the Anniyan remake. 

While promoting his newly-released film Thangalaan with DNA India, Vikram revealed if he wants to see the remake of Anniyan. "I think you should ask this with Shankar. He should have made part two with me, Vikram said with laughter. 

The actor further said, "That's being very ambitious. But on a serious note, I thought Ranveer would have made a nice Anniyan. I would like to see his version of it because I really like him as a star. I think it would have been interesting to see what he would do with the story." 

Vikram on Thagalaan 

In the same conversation, Vikram revelaed why Thanglaan is so special for him. He said, "For me the main draw (towards this film was) Ranjith. We were planning to film for some time, and we decided that whenever we came together it would be something completely out-of-the-box, something very challenging. People should particular debate about every scene, and that's what happening now. It's doing very well, and there is some discussion going on about scenes, clothes, characterisation, and his ideology. So, I think we have achieved that." He further adds, "I love playing Thangalaan, and it will stay with me for my whole life." 

