Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Chitrangda Singh opens up on taking long breaks in her career: 'I let go of some very good projects' | Exclusive

Chitrangda Singh opens up about being selective with films over the course of her career.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Chitrangda Singh opens up on taking long breaks in her career: 'I let go of some very good projects' | Exclusive
Chitrangda Singh in a still from Gaslight

Chitrangda Singh has been acting for close to 20 years now. Her first film Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi was released in 2005. But in these years, the actress has appeared in just 10 films, often with long gaps in between. In a candid chat with DNA recently, Chitrangda opened up about being selective, taking long breaks and if she regrets not doing more films.

Chitrangda was away from films for three years after the release of her first two films. She then took another break between 2013 and 2019, appearing only in cameos. Talking about these breaks, Chitrangda says, “Sometimes, I don’t regret it and sometimes I do regret it. I did let go of some very good projects. But then, I had some personal family concerns and issues that I was taking care of at that point. In life, you take a decision based on what is more important for you. I guess that is what I ended up doing.”

The actress says she does wishes she had not had to let go of many of the films she did but she is still thankful how her career shaped up. “Now when I look back, yes, I do feel I wish I had done the films I had to let go of. But at the same time, if I hadn’t taken care of other things, I don’t think I would have managed to go on. One thing that I have always been thankful for is that the audiences remember my work. People have a very short memory in this industry. So, I am thankful that I managed to do some good work and the audience accepted me after my break,” she says.

Chitrangda will be seen next in Pavan Kirpalani’s thriller Gaslight. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi, and Rahul Dev, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.