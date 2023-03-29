Chitrangda Singh opens up on taking long breaks in her career: 'I let go of some very good projects' | Exclusive

Chitrangda Singh in a still from Gaslight

Chitrangda Singh has been acting for close to 20 years now. Her first film Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi was released in 2005. But in these years, the actress has appeared in just 10 films, often with long gaps in between. In a candid chat with DNA recently, Chitrangda opened up about being selective, taking long breaks and if she regrets not doing more films.

Chitrangda was away from films for three years after the release of her first two films. She then took another break between 2013 and 2019, appearing only in cameos. Talking about these breaks, Chitrangda says, “Sometimes, I don’t regret it and sometimes I do regret it. I did let go of some very good projects. But then, I had some personal family concerns and issues that I was taking care of at that point. In life, you take a decision based on what is more important for you. I guess that is what I ended up doing.”

The actress says she does wishes she had not had to let go of many of the films she did but she is still thankful how her career shaped up. “Now when I look back, yes, I do feel I wish I had done the films I had to let go of. But at the same time, if I hadn’t taken care of other things, I don’t think I would have managed to go on. One thing that I have always been thankful for is that the audiences remember my work. People have a very short memory in this industry. So, I am thankful that I managed to do some good work and the audience accepted me after my break,” she says.

Chitrangda will be seen next in Pavan Kirpalani’s thriller Gaslight. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi, and Rahul Dev, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.