Chitrangda Singh reveals a fan named her as his home's owner, says 'It was very scary'

Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Recently, Chitrangda Singh recalled one bizarre and terrifying interaction with a fan.

Even while she claimed to not have had many bizarre fan experiences over the years, one did leave her feeling uneasy.

Chitrangda claimed that a fan had previously given her his house as a present, but what really alarmed her was that he even knew where her house was located. When questioned about bizarre fan encounters in a recent interview, she recalled the episode.

The actor told ETimes, "There was one scary one. Someone had sent me legal papers of his land where he had transferred the ownership of it to me. He also knew my address so it came directly to my house in Mumbai. It was very scary."

She said, "I think every actor would feel that he/she has not been utilised to their fullest potential till the end. I also feel the same. I don’t think I have done enough work. The number of films I have done has not been enough for me to explore what I am capable of, forget other people. I would love to be pushed and put into uncomfortable places to bring out my best as an actor."

Chitrangda most recently appeared with Abhishek Bachchan in the ZEE5 criminal drama Bob Biswas in December of last year. The film Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, will be her next appearance. By the year's end, the movie is anticipated to be released.

After making her acting debut in 2005 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, the actor, who has been working in the entertainment industry for the past 17 years, has since acted in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), Desi Boyz (2011), and I, Me Aur Main (2013).