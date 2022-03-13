Chitrangda Singh flaunts her curves in black monokini, sets internet on fire with stunning photos

Chitrangda Singh is still one of Bollywood's hottest actresses. The diva recently shared a series of gorgeous photos on Instagram, which are sure to keep her fans drooling. The 45-year-old actress uploaded photos of herself seductively posing for the camera in a sexy black monokini. Cut-outs run along the sides of the one-piece garment.

Chitrangda, who has maintained her hourglass figure, shows off her toned legs to the camera. She is photographed resting on a black and white floor while posing against a green couch.

She captioned the photo as, "Woke up like this for the weekend. How about you ?"

Chitrangda Singh is noted for her beauty, yet she has said that she has been discriminated in the past because of her dusky skin.

Chitrangda said that she was discriminated against not only as a child but also professionally since she was passed over for modelling projects.

Her images drew a lot of attention from fans. She appears to be a diva, according to the comments. Some folks also drop a lot of emoticons in the comment section.

Speaking to Bombay Times, in an interview, Chitrangda had said, "I know the feeling of living life as a girl with dusky complexion. This is not something that people will say directly to your face. You can only sense it. I have been through the biases, especially while growing up in the north." Before she came to Mumbai, she lived in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi

'Yeh Saali Zindagi,' 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,' 'Desi Boyz,' 'Inkaar,' 'I, Me Aur Main,' and 'Baazaar' are some of her most well-known films. She was last seen in the crime thriller 'Bob Biswas,' with Abhishek Bachchan.