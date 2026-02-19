Chitrangda Singh drops major update on Salim Khan's health, confirms Salman Khan's father is...

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan's co-star Chitrangda Singh has shared a major health update of Salim Khan. The veteran screenwriter was rushed to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital.

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan, has shared an update on the superstar's father, Salim Khan. For the unversed, Salim has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, on February 17 after experiencing a minor brain haemorrhage.

Reportedly, the renowned writer underwent a medical procedure on February 18. Several Bollywood actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Javed Akhtar, and others, visited the hospital to enquire about Salim Khan's condition. Now, Chitrangada Singh has provided a crucial update on his health.

Chitrangda Singh on Salim Khan's health

Chitrangada assured that Salim Khan, Salman's father, is recovering well. In an interview with IANS, Singh said, "He’s doing very well. I wish him all the best and good health." Even Dr Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital mentioned, "A procedure known as DSA was performed this morning. No surgery was necessary. He remains on a ventilator. We hope he will be off the ventilator by tomorrow." Parkar also asserted that, considering the writer's age, the recovery may take some more time. However, he confirmed that Khan was stable and improving.

Why Salim Khan was put on a ventilator

Dr Parkar revealed why the writer was put on a ventilator. The medical team determined that Khan required ICU care after the initial assessment and treatment. "We placed him on the ventilator to conduct specific investigations," he said, and also clarified that the writer's condition was never 'critical'.

About Salim Khan's glorious contribution to Bollywood

Salim Khan, along with Javed Akhtar, has carved out the 1970s, which was dubbed the golden era of Bollywood. Salim-Javed were responsible for introducing Amitabh Bachchan as the 'Angry Young Man'. The duo went on to give the biggest blockbusters and became the most prolific writer-duo of Indian cinema. Their films even inspired regional cinema. Several of Rajinikanth's films from the late 70s to 80s are official remakes of Salim-Javed's movies. However, their iconic partnership ended on June 21, 1982.