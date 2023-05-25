Chitrakut OTT release: When, where to watch Himanshu Malik film that had Majid Majidi raving about it

Chitrakut is set to release on OTT

Himanshu Malik’s directorial debut film Chitrakut, which had a theatrical release last year, is finally ready to arrive on the streaming platforms. The film, which had been endorsed by the legendary Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi no less, will be soon streaming on Jio Cinema.

The film’s official Instagram page shared a poster on Wednesday announcing that Chitrakut will soon be streaming on Jio Cinema. On Thursday morning, a new post announced the film’s OTT release date as Saturday, May 27. In a statement, the film’s makers said that they were ‘delighted that the film is going to be on a platform that is witnessing record viewership lately and has a tremendous slate of films and web-content lined up for the rest of the year’.

Akbar Arabiyan, the producer of the film said, “Our focus was on finding an OTT platform that believed in the film and its potential, we are happy that the content acquisition team has shown so much faith in the film and can’t wait for it to reach a wider audience.” Talking about the process of taking the film to the OTT audience, director Himanshu Malik said, “We were looking for a platform who believed in the film and shared our passion to take it to a larger audience and are happy that team JioCinema saw the potential in our labour of love and now taking it to a wider audience.”

When Chitrakut was released in theatres last year, it had opened to good reviews. The film had created a flutter when Iranian director and Academy Award nominee Majid Majidi gave the film a roaring endorsement, complimenting the director for his work via a video message from Teheran.

Chitrakut follows the life of five individuals in urban Mumbai as they look for love and companionship among fractured feelings of longing and separation. Firected by actor-turned-director Himanshu Malik, the film stars Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Kiran Srinivas, Shruti Bapna, and Naina Trivedi.