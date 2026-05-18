Chiranjeevi sweats out in rigorous gym training at 70, pumps iron for Mega158, fans say 'keep inspiring us boss'

Amid his preparations for Mega158, Chiranjeevi is inspiring Gen-Z to hit the gym and prioritise fitness. He shared a viral video of the opening ceremony date with a rigorous workout session, leaving fans in awe.

Megastar Chiranjeevi surprised his fans with his intense workout video ahead of the opening ceremony of his 158th film with director Bobby Kolli. Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi shared a 52-second clip of his resistance training, which featured him exercising with the free weights like dumbbells, barbells, and other gym equipment.

The actor appeared to be preparing for his role in the upcoming film with Bobby Kolli. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits. Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear Bobby Kolli for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st."

Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits…



Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158



Opening Ceremony on May 21st#ChiruBobby2 @KvnProductions pic.twitter.com/tTuu8YyA9d — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 17, 2026

Chiranjeevi announced his next collaboration with director Bobby Kolli on his 70th birthday. It is tentatively titled 'Mega158'. Earlier, the duo worked together for the superhit film 'Waltair Veerayya'. It is produced by Lohithin K and Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

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The makers announced the project with a concept poster. The graphic hinted at the intense action drama as it carried a tagline, "The blade that set the bloody benchmark." While sharing the poster, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Glad to team up once again with my dear @director.bobby and to join hands with @kvn.productions on this special journey."

As for their previous collaboration, Waltair Veerayya was released in 2023 and impressed the viewers after its release. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also starred Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The actor was last seen in the film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. It was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film received positive response at the box office after it was released in January 2026.