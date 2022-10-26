Chiranjeevi, Neetu Kapoor, Anupam Kher, others react to Rishi Sunak becoming UK's 1st Indian-origin Prime Minister

Photo credit: Instagram

Indians are ecstatic that Rishi Raj Sunak has been elected as Britain's first prime minister of Indian descent. On social media, a plethora of Bollywood stars responded to the news and supported him. Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi supported him and many other too dropped in their well wishes.

Check out celeb reactions here:

Neetu shared a picture of Rishi Raj Sunak on Instagram Stories and wrote, Rishi Raj Sunak getting cheap thrills with the name.”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Jai Bharat... now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.”

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Congratulations to the first Hindu PM of UK @RishiSunak. Civilisational justice.” Chiranjeevi too expressed his happiness to see Rishi Sunak become Britain's first Hindu PM. He wrote, “Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India.”

Rishi Sunak has become UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being invited by King Charles III to form a government on Tuesday. Sunak is now the UK's 57th prime minister. He is the third prime minister this year and has entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.

Speaking at 10 Downing Street after taking charge, Sunak said, "We will create a future worthy of the sacrifices so many have made and fill tomorrow and every day thereafter with hope."

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Liz Truss has officially become the shortest-serving PM in UK history after she was forced to step down just 45 days into office.

On Monday, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak became the Conservative Party leader less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race. Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after high-profile sackings and resignations in her Cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.