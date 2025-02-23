Here's how celebrities reacted to India's thumping victory against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India defeated its arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Virat Kohli guided his team to victory with his 51st One Day International Century as India easily chased down the target of 242. The star batter was also named the Man of the Match for his sensational knock of 100 not out in 111 balls with seven fours.

After India won the match, several film celebrities wished Team India for their thumping victory against the neighbouring nation. Chiranjeevi, who also attended the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, shared the photos and videos from the match and wrote, "Hurrahhhhhh!!! India spectacularly triumphs over Pakistan!!! What a match!!!! Kudos to the Entire Team!!! Such a treat to watch the Fireworks from the SENSATIONAL Virat Kohli Bravo Shreyas Iyer Shubman Gill Kuldeep Yadav and Captain Rohit Sharma and the entire team. And It’s been Absolutely Electrifying watching this Super Thrilling match Live with some dear friends Anurag Thakur, Bommidala GMR, and young cricketer Tilak Varma among others!!! More power to India, Jai Hind."

Mohanlal also shared the photo of Virat Kohli after his match-winning knock and wrote, "Congratulations to Team India and Virat Kohli for a stellar victory against Pakistan Let’s bring the trophy home, boys." "Virat Kohli Zindabad!!! We all are so so so proud of you", wrote the legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Rajkummar Rao shared the photo of Virat Kohli acknowleding his 51st century and added red hearts, folded hands, and Indian flag emojis.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma also showered her love on him as she shared the photo of Virat winking towards the camera and showing his thumbs up sign after India's victory on his Instagram Stories with the two folded-hands emojis and a red heart emoji.

India has now won its first two matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy and will play its third match against New Zealand on next Sunday, March 2. Pakistan has lost its first two games against New Zealand and India and will be out of the tournament if New Zealand defeats Bangladesh tomorrow on Monday, February 24, in Rawalpindi. The final of the tournament will take place on March 9, Sunday.