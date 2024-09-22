Twitter
Not Rajinikanth, Big B, SRK, Mohanlal; this actor holds Guinness World Record for being most prolific film star in India

Chiranjeevi has been honoured by the Guinness World Record for being the most prolific film star in India.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 09:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and from Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, the Indian film industry has several superstars. Now, one superstar has surpassed these legends and has been entered the Guinness World Records as the most prolific film star in the Indian film industry. This actor is none other than Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad aka Chiranjeevi, who has performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years.

On Sunday, September 22, Chiranjeevi was honoured the Guiness World Record certificate at a grand event in Hyderabad. "The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star achieved on 20 September 2024", read the certificate. The date is also special for the superstar as 22 September also happens to be the day when Chiranjeevi made his debut in the 1978 film Pranam Khareedu.

Thanking everyone for the honour, the superstar said, "I never expected to get Guinness World Records. All these years of my film career, dance had become part of my life." Aamir Khan, who shared the dais with Chiranjeevi, said he is a huge fan of the Mega Star. "I see him as my elder brother. I was so happy that Chiranjeevi garu is being given this honour and I was really thrilled to know that. If you notice him in any song of his, his own heart is in it, and he is enjoying himself," Khan said.

Chiranjeevi has worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Some of his popular films include Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Stalin, and Gang Leader. He was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, along with Vyjayanthimala, in May this year. He was previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006.

