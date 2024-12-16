Kapil Sharma has been slammed for subtly joking about Atlee's skin colour on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Atlee, and Kalees came in the season finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix to promote their upcoming film Baby John. In the episode which premiered last week on Saturday, Kapil joked about Atlee's looks and netizens have criticised him for the same. Now, singer Chinmayi Sripada has slammed the comedian for his 'racist jibe' on the filmmaker.

During the episode, Kapil asked Atlee, "When you get to meet a star for the first time, do they ask, where is Atlee?". The Jawan director replied, "In a way I understood your question. I’ll try to answer. I’m actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for a script, but he didn’t see how I was looking or whether I’m capable of it or not. But, he loved my narration. I think the world should see that. We should not judge by appearance. You have to judge by your heart."

Singer Chinmayi took to her X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, shared the video, and wrote, "Will they never stop these crass and racist jibes at his skin color in the name of 'comedy’'? Someone with the amount of influence and clout like Kapil Sharma saying something like this is disappointing and unfortunately, not surprising."

Someone with the amount of influence and clout like Kapil Sharma saying something like this is disappointing and unfortunately, not surprising. https://t.co/63WjcoqHzA — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Baby John is slated to release on December 25. The action-packed entertainer is produced by Atlee and is an official adaptation of Atlee's 2016 blockbuster Theri, which featured Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. Kalees has helmed the upcoming film.

