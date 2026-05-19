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'Chill maro yaar': Salman Khan breaks his silence on viral ‘alone and lonely’ post, says 'my mother got worried

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'Chill maro yaar': Salman Khan breaks his silence on viral ‘alone and lonely’ post, says 'my mother got worried

Salman Khan clarified that his viral “loneliness” post was misunderstood, saying it was not about his personal life but about needing occasional “me time.”

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 19, 2026, 07:22 AM IST

'Chill maro yaar': Salman Khan breaks his silence on viral ‘alone and lonely’ post, says 'my mother got worried
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After sparking widespread concern with a cryptic social media note about being “alone and lonely,” Salman Khan has now stepped in to clear the air and dismiss speculation about his emotional state.

The actor explained that his earlier post had been misinterpreted by fans and media, leading even his mother, Salma Khan, to worry after seeing the headlines. Addressing the buzz, Salman shared a detailed clarification on May 19.

He wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when i have u guys, your wished n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever (Arre yaar, I was not talking about myself. How can I be alone when I have such a large and amazing family and friends? And how can I feel lonely when I have all of you, your wishes and prayers? I would be the most ungrateful person ever) (sic).”

He further added, “Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss (Sometimes I get tired of being around people all the time, so I just need some me time. That’s it) (sic).”

The actor also joked about how quickly his post turned into breaking news without even a photo attached. Referring to his mother’s reaction, he wrote, “Iss baar koi photo nhi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (“This time, without even posting a photo, you people turned it into breaking news. My mother is asking me, ‘What happened, son?’ Relax, guys) (sic).”

The clarification comes after Salman’s earlier post, where he shared a shirtless photo and wrote about the difference between being alone and feeling lonely, which led to intense speculation online about his mental state.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, produced under Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He is also currently shooting for SVC63 directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

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